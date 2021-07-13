U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – An Academy Cadet Cadre motivates a basic cadet from the Class of 2025 in the assault course at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., on July 13, 2021. Basic Cadet Training (BCT) is a six-week indoctrination program to guide the transformation of new cadets from being civilians to military academy cadets prepared to enter a four-year officer commissioning program. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

