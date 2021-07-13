Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Class of 2025 [Image 21 of 32]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Class of 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic Cadets from the Class of 2025 complete the assault course at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., on July 13, 2021. Basic Cadet Training (BCT) is a six-week indoctrination program to guide the transformation of new cadets from being civilians to military academy cadets prepared to enter a four-year officer commissioning program. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 19:22
    Photo ID: 6731449
    VIRIN: 210713-F-XS730-1022
    Resolution: 4699x3128
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Class of 2025 [Image 32 of 32], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Force
    Air
    Training
    USAFA
    Basic

