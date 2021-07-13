Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    224th Maintenance Company performs final inspections on vehicles

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Patrick Gilliam 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Drayllon Jeffery, an Arkansas Army National Guard (ARARNG) Soldier in the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reviews vehicle dispatch corrections alongside Sgt. Joshua Crain, a member of the 87th Troop Command, ARARNG during a final vehicle inspection at the prepositioned stock yard of the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 13, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Patrick Gilliam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 224th Maintenance Company performs final inspections on vehicles, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

