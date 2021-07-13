Spc. Drayllon Jeffery, an Arkansas Army National Guard (ARARNG) Soldier in the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reviews vehicle dispatch corrections alongside Sgt. Joshua Crain, a member of the 87th Troop Command, ARARNG during a final vehicle inspection at the prepositioned stock yard of the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 13, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Patrick Gilliam)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6731018
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-CQ001-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 224th Maintenance Company performs final inspections on vehicles, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
