Spc. Drayllon Jeffery, an Arkansas Army National Guard (ARARNG) Soldier in the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reviews vehicle dispatch corrections alongside Sgt. Joshua Crain, a member of the 87th Troop Command, ARARNG during a final vehicle inspection at the prepositioned stock yard of the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 13, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Patrick Gilliam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 15:53 Photo ID: 6731018 VIRIN: 210713-Z-CQ001-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.74 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 224th Maintenance Company performs final inspections on vehicles, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.