USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, speaks to Soldiers after participating in the 1st Theater Sustainment Command circuit training session July 13, 2020 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. During the visit, Hester recognized Soldiers of the 1st TSC for their contributions to the mission of ARCENT. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka)

Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021