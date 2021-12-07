USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC

Command Sgt. Maj. Sherman Waters, senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Special Troops Battalion, rows during a circuit training session July 13, 2020 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The training session was hosted by the 1st TSC during a visit from Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, who recognized the Soldiers of the 1st TSC for their contributions to the mission of ARCENT. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka)

