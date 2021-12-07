Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC [Image 3 of 5]

    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry, senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, attempts the deadlifting portion of a circuit training session July 13, 2020 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The training session was hosted by the 1st TSC during a visit from Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central, who recognized the Soldiers of the 1st TSC for their contributions to the mission of ARCENT. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 16:04
    Photo ID: 6731009
    VIRIN: 210712-A-XO165-089
    Resolution: 5166x3444
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC
    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC
    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC
    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC
    USARCENT CSM Brian Hester Visits 1st TSC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    Work Out
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army Central
    Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT