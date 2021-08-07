U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conduct training for Guatemala special forces

Guatemala special forces soldiers train in close-quarter battle using non-lethal rounds in force-on-force scenarios at a tactical training center in Guatemala on July 8, 2021. United States Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conducted the training as part of U.S. engagement with its partners in the region. U.S. forces are supporting regional partners through continuing efforts to build capacity for response to crisis and an increased ability to combat destabilizing influences. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Francisco V. Govea II)

