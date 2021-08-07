Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conduct training for Guatemala special forces [Image 5 of 32]

    U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conduct training for Guatemala special forces

    GUATEMALA

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Francisco Govea 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier conducts training on explosive breaching for Guatemala special forces soldiers at a tactical training center in Guatemala on July 8, 2021. The United States is supporting its regional partners through continuing efforts to build capacity for response to crisis and an increased ability to combat destabilizing influences. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Francisco V. Govea II

