U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conduct training for Guatemala special forces

A U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier conducts training on explosive breaching for Guatemala special forces soldiers at a tactical training center in Guatemala on July 8, 2021. The United States is supporting its regional partners through continuing efforts to build capacity for response to crisis and an increased ability to combat destabilizing influences. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Francisco V. Govea II

