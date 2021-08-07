U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conduct training on explosive breaching with Guatemala special forces soldiers at a tactical training center in Guatemala on July 8, 2021. The United States is supporting its regional partners through continuing efforts to build capacity for response to crisis and an increased ability to combat destabilizing influences. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Francisco V. Govea II)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6730884
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-CL358-042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.77 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers conduct training for Guatemala special forces [Image 32 of 32], by MSgt Francisco Govea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
