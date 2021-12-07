USS Billings Transits the Caribbean Sea

210712-N-KY668-1026

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 12, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) transits the Caribbean Sea, July 12, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 12:57