210712-Z-VM480-1006

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Riley a Structures Journeyman with the 143d Airlift Wing, Civil Engineering Squadron uses a uses glue to set a window at a Command and Control Readiness Center construction site. The 143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Fort Indiantown Gap, PA from July 12 to July 23, 2021 to perform several construction tasks related to job skill training. Air National Guard Civil Engineers provide necessary problem skills and a wide range of expertise to thousands of structures around the world. Official Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kristi McDonald

