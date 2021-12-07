210712-Z-VM480-1005

2nd Lt. Fym Ato a Civil Engineer Officer a with the 143d Airlift Wing, Civil Engineering Squadron measuers a window on a Command and Control Readiness Center construction site. The 143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Fort Indiantown Gap, PA from July 12 to July 23, 2021 to perform several construction tasks related to job skill training. Air National Guard Civil Engineers provide necessary problem skills and a wide range of expertise to thousands of structures around the world. Official Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kristi McDonald

