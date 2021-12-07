Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210712-N-UF592-1018 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) – Damage Controlman Fireman Makenzie Aguirre places a wooden wedge in a pipe during damage control training in the forecastle of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 05:32
    Photo ID: 6730211
    VIRIN: 210712-N-UF592-1018
    Resolution: 3243x3131
    Size: 837.88 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching [Image 11 of 11], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Damage Control
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Pipe patching
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT