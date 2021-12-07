210712-N-UF592-1017 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Veltman, right, reviews pipe-patching procedures during damage control training in the forecastle of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 05:32 Photo ID: 6730210 VIRIN: 210712-N-UF592-1017 Resolution: 4244x3015 Size: 792.51 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) DC Pipe Patching [Image 11 of 11], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.