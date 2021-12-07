USS Ronald Reagan Commissioning Anniversary

210712-N-RC359-1013 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Charles Kennedy, left, and Lt. Jeff Zeberlein, assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, view a letter from Pres. Ronald Reagan to Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in the Reagan Museum aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

