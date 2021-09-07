ARABIAN SEA (July 9, 2021) – Sailors serve food during “Mongolian Night” aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Arabian Sea, July 9. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 04:41 Photo ID: 6730194 VIRIN: 210709-N-MQ703-1023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Halsey's El Toro Grill Hosts "Mongolian Night" [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.