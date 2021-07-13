Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-53E Sea Dragon Refuels at CFAS [Image 2 of 2]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 13, 2021) - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) personnel refuel a MH-53E Sea Dragon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 13, 2021. NAVSUP conducts and enables supply chain acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities to sustain naval forces worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-53E Sea Dragon Refuels at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

