SASEBO, Japan (July 13, 2021) - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) personnel refuel a MH-53E Sea Dragon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 13, 2021. NAVSUP conducts and enables supply chain acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities to sustain naval forces worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 04:26
|Photo ID:
|6730190
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-CA060-0042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|905.59 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MH-53E Sea Dragon Refuels at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT