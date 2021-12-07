Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

    GREECE

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Litecky, commander, 55th Operations Group, 55th Wing, passes the Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. James Hansen during the Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron change of command ceremony at the 115th Hellenic Air Force Summer Officer’s Club in Agios Onoufrious, July 12, 2021. Hansen assumed command from Lt. Col. David Gottlieb. Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is a tenant command operating at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    This work, Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command, by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Souda Bay

