210707-A-UH336-0070 ARABIAN GULF (July 7, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts cast and recovery training with a rigid hull inflatable boat attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 in the Arabian Gulf, July 7. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces, utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 03:52 Photo ID: 6730155 VIRIN: 210707-A-UH336-0070 Resolution: 1025x683 Size: 215.87 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cast and Recovery [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.