    Cast and Recovery

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210707-A-UH336-0070 ARABIAN GULF (July 7, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts cast and recovery training with a rigid hull inflatable boat attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 in the Arabian Gulf, July 7. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces, utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 03:52
    Photo ID: 6730155
    VIRIN: 210707-A-UH336-0070
    Resolution: 1025x683
    Size: 215.87 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cast and Recovery [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MH-60S
    NAVCENT
    5TH FLEET
    CTF 56

