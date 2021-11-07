Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Peshmerga Training [Image 22 of 24]

    Female Peshmerga Training

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Peshmerga Female Soldiers pose for pictures with Coalition Partners at Zeravani Tiger Training Center in Erbil Iraq on July 11, 2021. The breadth and diversity of Coalition partners demonstrates the global and unified goal of defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Ernest Henderson)

    Peshmerga
    Female Soldier
    Zeravani
    CJTF OIR

