Female Peshmerga Training

Peshmerga Female Soldiers hold an after action review to discuss drills ran at Zeravani Tiger Training Center in Erbil Iraq on July 11, 2021. The breadth and diversity of Coalition partners demonstrates the global and unified goal of defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Ernest Henderson)

