    Engineer company supports troop project at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 28]

    Engineer company supports troop project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Spc. Seth Abbot with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) operates a bulldozer at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area. The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training. The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 22:47
    Photo ID: 6729946
    VIRIN: 210712-A-OK556-152
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer company supports troop project at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

