Engineer company supports troop project at Fort McCoy

Spc. Seth Abbot with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) operates a bulldozer at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area. The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training. The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

