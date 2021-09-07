210709-N-MT581-1032



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ernesto Delgadillo, far right, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducts weapons familiarization training while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 21:18 Photo ID: 6729867 VIRIN: 210709-N-MT581-1032 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 528.02 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Security Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.