Guns a blazin'

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), utilizes an M4A1 to shoot at a target during a deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Pacific Ocean on July 10, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of reconnaissance Marines practicing close quarter combat drills and multi target engagements to remain proficient for future real-world situations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

