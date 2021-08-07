Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 21-E Graduation [Image 34 of 34]

    ALS Class 21-E Graduation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Graduates from Airman Leadership School Class 21-E, pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2021. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6729813
    VIRIN: 210708-F-TG061-1118
    Resolution: 5622x3162
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 21-E Graduation [Image 34 of 34], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    ALS
    ALS Graduation

