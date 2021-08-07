Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 21-E Graduation [Image 32 of 34]

    ALS Class 21-E Graduation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Sikorski, Airman Leadership School Class 21-E graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2021. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:28
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Misawa Air Base
    ALS
    ALS Graduation

