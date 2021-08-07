ALS Class 21-E Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carlos Sacarello Rivera, Airman Leadership School Class 21-E graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2021. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

