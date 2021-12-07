Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

    Exchange Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Every day is tax-free for shoppers at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, but during back-to-school tax holidays in 17 states, Exchange stores will offer additional savings equal to the local tax rate on eligible items.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6729553
    VIRIN: 210712-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 800x629
    Size: 94.38 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Collect Bonus Savings During Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT