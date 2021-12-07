Every day is tax-free for shoppers at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, but during back-to-school tax holidays in 17 states, Exchange stores will offer additional savings equal to the local tax rate on eligible items.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 15:49 Photo ID: 6729553 VIRIN: 210712-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 800x629 Size: 94.38 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.