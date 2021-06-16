Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSCS Korhy Flanary end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 18 of 20]

    CSCS Korhy Flanary end-of-tour award ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (June 16, 2021) – Command Master Chief Sean Craycraft (left) presents Capt. Grahame Dicks (center) Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, with a commemorative paddle on behalf of the chief’s mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 15:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, CSCS Korhy Flanary end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    End-of-tour award
    Capt. Grahame Dicks

