WASHINGTON, DC (June 16, 2021) – Command Master Chief Sean Craycraft (right) presents Capt. Grahame Dicks (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, with a commemorative paddle on behalf of the chief’s mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6729504
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-SN884-2016
|Resolution:
|5780x3846
|Size:
|15.91 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSCS Korhy Flanary end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
