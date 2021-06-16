Pride in all who serve

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Joint Base San Antonio joins the Department of Defense and the Nation in paying tribute to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community during Pride Month.

