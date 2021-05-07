USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) displays a dressed ship to commemorate Independence Day, July 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6729113
|VIRIN:
|210705-N-GN815-1093
|Resolution:
|4065x2710
|Size:
|243.49 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, Gerald R. Ford displays a dressed ship for Independence Day [Image 4 of 4], by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
