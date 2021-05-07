Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerald R. Ford displays a dressed ship for Independence Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Gerald R. Ford displays a dressed ship for Independence Day

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) displays a dressed ship to commemorate Independence Day, July 5, 2021. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 11:18
    Photo ID: 6729113
    VIRIN: 210705-N-GN815-1093
    Resolution: 4065x2710
    Size: 243.49 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gerald R. Ford displays a dressed ship for Independence Day [Image 4 of 4], by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Flags
    US Navy

