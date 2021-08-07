Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters host Paintball at Camp Ripley

    Recruiters host Paintball at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Recruiters in the Minnesota National Guard hosted a paintball event on Camp Ripley on June 8, 2021. The event is one of three total paintball events planned this summer.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Paintball Recruiting Event on Camp Ripley

    Paintball
    Students
    Civilians
    Recruiting

