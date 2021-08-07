Recruiters in the Minnesota National Guard hosted a paintball event on Camp Ripley on June 8, 2021. The event is one of three total paintball events planned this summer.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6729108
|VIRIN:
|210708-Z-AR912-2001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiters host Paintball at Camp Ripley, by SPC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paintball Recruiting Event on Camp Ripley
LEAVE A COMMENT