PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Samira Brooks, from Atlanta, fires an M240 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91). Pinckney is currently deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 05:44
|Photo ID:
|6728609
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-HS117-1751
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|910.28 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
