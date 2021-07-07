USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Samira Brooks, from Atlanta, fires an M240 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91). Pinckney is currently deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)

