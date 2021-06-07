Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Julzas Di Cesare, from Cobleskill, N.Y., conducts maintenance on a MK 53 chaff launcher aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91). Pinckney is currently deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
