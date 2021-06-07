PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Julzas Di Cesare, from Cobleskill, N.Y., conducts maintenance on a MK 53 chaff launcher aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91). Pinckney is currently deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 05:44
|Photo ID:
|6728608
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-HS117-2334
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
