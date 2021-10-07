PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Diano Cruzpalma, from Comoyogua, Honduras, participates in a live-fire qualification course on the ship’s starboard side aircraft elevator. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:28 Photo ID: 6728595 VIRIN: 210710-N-FA868-1074 Resolution: 4148x2765 Size: 824.64 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Gun Qualifications, by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.