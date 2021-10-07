Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Gun Qualifications

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Diano Cruzpalma, from Comoyogua, Honduras, participates in a live-fire qualification course on the ship’s starboard side aircraft elevator. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:28
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Small Arms
    Gun Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6)

