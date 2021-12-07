SASEBO, Japan (July 12, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dane Rudolph, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU), stands weapon tower watch at CFAS July 12, 2021. CFAS’ HPU mans harbor security boats and watchtowers as the primary line of defense against waterborne threats for critical operational afloat units at U.S. Navy piers and controlled waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 03:26 Photo ID: 6728572 VIRIN: 210712-N-CA060-0053 Resolution: 4915x3277 Size: 879.67 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapon Tower Watch at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.