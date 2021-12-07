Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapon Tower Watch at CFAS [Image 3 of 3]

    Weapon Tower Watch at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 12, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dane Rudolph, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU), stands weapon tower watch at CFAS July 12, 2021. CFAS’ HPU mans harbor security boats and watchtowers as the primary line of defense against waterborne threats for critical operational afloat units at U.S. Navy piers and controlled waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 03:26
    Photo ID: 6728572
    VIRIN: 210712-N-CA060-0053
    Resolution: 4915x3277
    Size: 879.67 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapon Tower Watch at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cfas
    watch
    M240
    harbor security

