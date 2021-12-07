210712-N-VI040-1017 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri addresses chief petty officers from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Chief's Mess at the base theater. Vidaurri was onboard the installation as part of a familiarization visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6728567
|VIRIN:
|210712-N-VI040-1017
|Resolution:
|6143x4100
|Size:
|14.68 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Onboard NAF Atsugi, by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
