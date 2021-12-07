Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Onboard NAF Atsugi

    Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210712-N-VI040-1017 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri addresses chief petty officers from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Chief's Mess at the base theater. Vidaurri was onboard the installation as part of a familiarization visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    CNIC
    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    FORCM

