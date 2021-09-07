CFAO Awards Ceremony

KADENA, Japan (July 9, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, presents a command coin to Yuko Nakamura, Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee, during an award ceremony for employees of the quarter at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 9, 2021. Nakamura was Indirect Hire Agreement employee of the 1st quarter, category 1-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
