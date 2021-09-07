Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (July 9, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, presents a command coin to Yuko Nakamura, Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee, during an award ceremony for employees of the quarter at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 9, 2021. Nakamura was Indirect Hire Agreement employee of the 1st quarter, category 1-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 02:45
    Photo ID: 6728553
    VIRIN: 210709-N-QY759-0013
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Awards Ceremony, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    Japan
    Okinawa
    MWR
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT