KADENA, Japan (July 9, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, presents a command coin to Yuko Nakamura, Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee, during an award ceremony for employees of the quarter at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 9, 2021. Nakamura was Indirect Hire Agreement employee of the 1st quarter, category 1-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 02:45 Photo ID: 6728553 VIRIN: 210709-N-QY759-0013 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 1.9 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Awards Ceremony, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.