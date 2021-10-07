210710-N-OJ308-1117 GULF OF ADEN (July 10, 2021) MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), undergo pre-flight checks on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 10. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 01:49 Photo ID: 6728526 VIRIN: 210710-N-OJ308-1117 Resolution: 5047x3365 Size: 397.97 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210710-N-OJ308-1117, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.