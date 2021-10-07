Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210710-N-OJ308-1117

    210710-N-OJ308-1117

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210710-N-OJ308-1117 GULF OF ADEN (July 10, 2021) MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), undergo pre-flight checks on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 10. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 01:49
    Photo ID: 6728526
    VIRIN: 210710-N-OJ308-1117
    Resolution: 5047x3365
    Size: 397.97 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210710-N-OJ308-1117, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARINES
    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7
    SEMPER FI
    BLUE GREEN TEAM
    FORGED BY THE SEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT