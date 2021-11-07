USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aviation Maintenance

210711-N-RC359-2036 ARABIAN SEA (July 11, 2021) –Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Taylor Zachary performs corrosion maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 11. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

