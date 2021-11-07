Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Deputy Adjutant General Promotes to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 7]

    AZNG Deputy Adjutant General Promotes to Brigadier General

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Newly-promoted Brigadier General Christopher S. Sandison’s family pins Brig. Gen. rank on his Army Service Uniform during his promotion ceremony July 11, 2021 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Deputy Adjutant General Promotes to Brigadier General [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOLDIER
    PROMOTION
    GENERAL
    ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD
    ARIZONA

