1sgt John Stegan

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant John Stegan assigned to the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, unboxes medical supplies on July 11, 2021, Cheyenne Wyo. MSgt Stegan Has been selected as First Sergeant of the Year for 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Papile)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6728302
|VIRIN:
|210711-Z-JA001-0028
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
