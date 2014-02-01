USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.02.2014

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210711-N-BR419-1068 ARABIAN SEA (July 11, 2021) – Lt. Mary Stammer, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, dons flight gear in a passageway of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 11. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2014
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021
    Photo ID: 6728276
    VIRIN: 210711-N-BR419-1068
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

