USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210711-N-BR419-1068 ARABIAN SEA (July 11, 2021) – Lt. Mary Stammer, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, dons flight gear in a passageway of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 11. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.02.2014 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 Location: ARABIAN SEA