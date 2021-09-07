Capt. Marissa Frazer accepts the Bravo Battery guidon from Lt. Col. Ronnie Beck, commander of the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, during a change of command ceremony at the National Guard armory in Holdenville, Oklahoma, July 9. Frazer assumed command of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, as the first female commander of a combat arms unit in the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6728273 VIRIN: 210709-A-RH707-204 Resolution: 4266x2839 Size: 2.13 MB Location: HOLDENVILLE, OK, US Hometown: WAXAHACHIE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frazer becomes first woman to lead combat company in 45th IBCT [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.