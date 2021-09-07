Capt. Marissa Frazer returns the Bravo Battery guidon to 1st Sgt. Benjamin Dunlap during a change of command ceremony at the National Guard armory in Holdenville, Oklahoma, July 9. Frazer assumed command of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, as the first female commander of a combat arms unit in the 45th IBCT. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6728272 VIRIN: 210709-A-JH174-842 Resolution: 2963x4417 Size: 6.72 MB Location: HOLDENVILLE, OK, US Hometown: WAXAHACHIE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frazer becomes first woman to lead combat company in 45th IBCT [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mireille Merilice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.