    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan [Image 4 of 4]

    Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan

    CADIZ, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work with American Cruise Lines in the planning process to safely unground the American Jazz on the Cumberland River in Cadiz, Kentucky, July 11, 2021. The unified command approved dive operations to move the riverboat’s salvage plan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6728271
    VIRIN: 210711-G-JO805-1165
    Resolution: 7030x4692
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: CADIZ, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    kentucky
    D8
    cadiz
    american jazz

