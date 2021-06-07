210706-N-NQ285-1034

GULF OF ADEN (July 6, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), approaches the flight deck of dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during flight operations, July 6, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 07:09 Photo ID: 6728006 VIRIN: 210706-N-NQ285-1034 Resolution: 4893x3495 Size: 997.75 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.