GULF OF ADEN (July 6, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), approaches the flight deck of dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during flight operations, July 6, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|07.06.2021
|07.11.2021 07:09
|6728006
|210706-N-NQ285-1034
|4893x3495
|997.75 KB
|AT SEA
|6
|1
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
