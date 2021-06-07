210706-N-NQ285-1470

GULF OF AIDEN (July 6, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Finzel, assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducts visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training in the Gulf of Aiden, July 6. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

This work, Carter Hall's VBSS Team [Image 2 of 2], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.